LONDON, July 22 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with spreadbetters citing an election win over the weekend by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as helping sentiment.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up by 0.2 to 0.4 percent.