Auto stocks drive European shares to fresh 16-month high
* Dialog Semi top faller for second day on Apple risk speculation
LONDON, July 25 European stock index futures pointed to a steady open on Thursday, with investors focussed on digesting a swathe of earnings reports that were expected to provide direction to the market.
At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to 0.1 percent lower.
* Dialog Semi top faller for second day on Apple risk speculation
* March quarter net profit 51.4 million rupees versus loss 26.3 million rupees year ago