LONDON Aug 1 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, lifted by the prospect of further monetary stimulus in the United States and signs of a slight pick-up in China's factory sector.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.7-0.8 percent, while contracts on France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.2-0.3 percent.