PARIS Nov 17 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday following a sell-off on Wall Street after ratings agency Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could worsen if the euro zone debt crisis is not resolved quickly.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.6-0.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)