PARIS Dec 6 European stock index futures pointed to a drop early on Tuesday, halting a brisk 1-1/2 week rally after S&P warned it may downgrade 15 euro zone countries if leaders fail to agree on a plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit on Friday.

By 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.8-1.1 percent.