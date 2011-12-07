BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
PARIS Dec 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks set to resume their brisk 1-1/2 week rally on hopes euro zone leaders will agree a decisive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit later this week.
By 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.8-0.9 percent.
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: