PARIS Dec 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks set to resume their brisk 1-1/2 week rally on hopes euro zone leaders will agree a decisive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit later this week.

By 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.8-0.9 percent.