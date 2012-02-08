BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
PARIS Feb 8 European stock index futures pointed to a rise on Wednesday, with shares set to track gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as investors bet Greek parties will soon reach a deal for a bailout package that will help avoid a chaotic sovereign debt default.
At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.5 percent.
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------