PARIS Feb 16 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Thursday, with shares set to reverse the previous session's gains as another delay in securing a rescue package for debt-stricken Greece rattled investors.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.1-1.4 percent.

Banking stocks will be in the spotlight after Societe Generale said quarterly profit slumped by a worse-than-expected 88.6 percent, hit by toxic assets at its investment bank and further writedowns on its Greek sovereign debt.