US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
PARIS, March 2 European stock index futures pointed to higher open on Friday, with stocks set to add to the previous day's rally and track gains on Wall Street, as risk appetite continues to improve following the ECB's latest liquidity injection.
At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: