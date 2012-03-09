US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
PARIS/LONDON, March 9 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday, with stocks set to climb for a third straight day as 85.8 percent of Greece's private creditors accepted its bond swap offer, avoiding a chaotic default.
Gains were limited, however, as investors awaited U.S. monthly jobs data, due at 1330 GMT, seeking further insight on the health of the world's biggest economy.
At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.