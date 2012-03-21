US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
PARIS, March 21 European stock index futures signalled gains on Wednesday, with stocks set to bounce back from the previous session's pull-back as investors bet U.S. housing data will give further evidence of economic recovery, eclipsing recent worries over Chinese growth.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up around 0.5 percent.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.