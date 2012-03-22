US STOCKS-Wall St higher as investors shrug off UK election impact
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority
PARIS, March 22 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, with shares set to retreat for the fourth straight session, after data showed China's economic momentum slowed in March as factory activity shrank for a fifth month in a row.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority
June 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.