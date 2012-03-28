US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
PARIS, March 28 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, as mounting worries over Spain's finances overshadow Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's commitment to ultra-loose monetary policy.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.5 percent.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.