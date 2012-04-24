US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
PARIS, April 24 European stock index futures pointed to a bounce on Tuesday following the previous session's steep drop, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spain's short-term debt auction.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.