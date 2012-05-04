US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
PARIS May 4 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as investors braced for U.S. monthly jobs figures following a raft of disappointing macroeconomic data.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.5 percent.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.