PARIS May 21 European stock index futures pointed to a flat to slightly lower open on Monday, with stocks set to take a breather following a dismal week, but the pause could be short-lived due to simmering worries over Greece and Spain.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, for Germany's DAX were down 0.03 percent and for France's CAC were down 0.3 percent.