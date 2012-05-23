US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
PARIS May 23 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks set to reverse a two-day recovery rally and track losses on Wall Street as expectation for swift new measures at a EU meeting to resolve the euro zone crisis faded.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.2-1.5 percent.
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories