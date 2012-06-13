Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
PARIS, June 13 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, as shares were poised to track a late rally on Wall Street, but simmering worries over the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy could limit the gains.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.65 pct, Nasdaq 2.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon)