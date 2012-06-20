BRIEF-Hindustan Copper says co gets notice from India Resources for termination of Surda mine ops
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
PARIS, June 20 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with shares set to halt the previous day's rally, but hopes of fresh measures by European policymakers and further stimulus from the Federal Reserve could limit the losses.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.
June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.