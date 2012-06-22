BRIEF-Hindustan Copper says co gets notice from India Resources for termination of Surda mine ops
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
PARIS, June 22 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with stocks poised to extend the previous session's losses, as bleak U.S. manufacturing data and the downgrade of 15 of the world's biggest banks by Moody rattle investors.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.7-0.9 percent.
June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.