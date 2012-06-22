PARIS, June 22 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with stocks poised to extend the previous session's losses, as bleak U.S. manufacturing data and the downgrade of 15 of the world's biggest banks by Moody rattle investors.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.7-0.9 percent.