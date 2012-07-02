BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
PARIS, July 2 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, adding to last Friday's rally sparked by new measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis, but gains could be limited by tepid Chinese data that revives worries about the global economy.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.
Jun 7The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 5.86 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD