PARIS Aug 8 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday following a brisk two-week rally, while comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official fuel expectations of a third round of quantitative easing to boost the fragile U.S. economy.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.08 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.15 percent and for France's CAC were down 0.09 percent.