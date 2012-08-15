BRIEF-Kansai Paint plans to invest as much as 9 bln yen to build 2 factories in India - Nikkei
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei
PARIS Aug 15 European stock index futures pointed to a dip on Wednesday as shares continue to zig-zag while trading volumes drop, with investors moving to the sidelines and waiting for clear moves by central banks before increasing their exposure to equities.
At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.5 percent.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to early afternoon)