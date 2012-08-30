PARIS Aug 30 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks set to mirror losses in Asia where shares were dragged by mounting worries over the pace of global growth.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.5 percent.

Traders also cited simmering doubts over the European Central Bank's plan to buy Spanish and Italian bonds to ease the euro zone crisis.