PARIS, Sept 12 European stock index futures signalled a mixed open on Wednesday as investors await a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund before committing more money to equities and extending the market's three-month rally.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.08 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.02 percent and for France's CAC 40 down 0.07 percent.