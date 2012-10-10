BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels says May total wheel rim sales falls 3 pct
* Says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales in May of 1.1 million versus 1.2 million
PARIS Oct 10 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks set to lose ground for the third consecutive session as investors fret about corporate results as the earnings season gets under way.
At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.3 percent.
* Says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales in May of 1.1 million versus 1.2 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------