BRIEF-Tata Motors names Satish Borwankar as chief operating officer
* Says Satish Borwankar has been appointed as COO of company with immediate effect Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVRzMv) Further company coverage:
PARIS Oct 19 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with tech shares set to feel the pinch from Google's surprisingly weak results.
At 0610 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.
* Says Satish Borwankar has been appointed as COO of company with immediate effect Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVRzMv) Further company coverage:
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage: