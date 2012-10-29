US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
PARIS Oct 29 European stock index futures pointed to an early dip on Monday, adding to last week's loses, as investors fret about the outlook for corporate profits following a string of disappointing quarterly results.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)