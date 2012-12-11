European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
PARIS Dec 11 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday, helped in part by signs U.S. budget talks to avoid the "fiscal cliff" were picking up pace.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.02-0.19 percent.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)