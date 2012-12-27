PARIS Dec 27 European stock index futures signalled a mixed open on Thursday as equity markets reopen after the Christmas break, with investors focusing on Washington's last-ditch efforts to avoid the "fiscal cliff".

At 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.19 percent, for Germany's DAX were down 0.28 percent, and for France's CAC were up 0.12 percent.