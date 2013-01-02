US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
PARIS Jan 2 European stock index futures pointed to a rally on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal preventing massive tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to drag the economy into recession.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.8-2.4 percent.
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.24 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to early afternoon)