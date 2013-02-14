US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data points to accelerating economy
* Dow up 0.65 pct, S&P 500 up 0.76 pct, Nasdaq up 0.78 pct (Updates to close, changes byline)
PARIS Feb 14 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday, as data showing bigger-than-expected contractions in German and French economies rattle investors.
At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.
* Dow up 0.65 pct, S&P 500 up 0.76 pct, Nasdaq up 0.78 pct (Updates to close, changes byline)
NEW YORK, June 1 The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow industrials set record closing highs on Thursday after a batch of economic data suggested the U.S. economy was picking up speed.