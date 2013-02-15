PARIS Feb 15 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Friday, following the previous day's dip as investors combed through earnings from firms such as Commerzbank and PPR and kept an eye on the G20's Moscow meeting.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.04 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.05 percent and for France's CAC down 0.03 percent.