PARIS, March 13 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, with the focus on Italy's first long-term debt auction since its credit downgrade.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.04 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.1 percent and for France's CAC up 0.01 percent.

All eyes will be on the Italian market as the country is set to sell up to 7.25 billion euros in debt less than a week after Fitch downgraded Italy's credit rating.