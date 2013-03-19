US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
PARIS, March 19 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, with shares set to extend the previous session's losses, as a plan for a bailout of Cyprus involving a levy on bank deposits keeps investors on edge.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.
