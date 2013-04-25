PARIS, April 25 European stock index futures pointed to a mostly flat open on Thursday, with investors taking a breather following strong gains made in the past two days, scanning through corporate results to see the impact of the region's economic downturn.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to up 0.07 percent.