PARIS May 22 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, with the market's month-long rally taking a breather ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.18 percent, for UK's FTSE 100 up 0.21 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.1 percent and for France's CAC down 0.06 percent.