US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
PARIS, June 12 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, as worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its stimulus measures kept investors on edge.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.40 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Increased its stake in parties' Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India to 49% from 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: