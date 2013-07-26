GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
PARIS, July 26 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with stocks set to rise towards eight-week highs hit earlier in the week, with mergers and acquisitions activity in the media sector lifting sentiment.
At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent.
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
SYDNEY, March 28 Australian sandalwood plantation group Quintis Ltd said on Tuesday its managing director has resigned and will consider making a takeover offer for the company together with an unnamed international group.
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct