PARIS, July 31 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement, expected to shed light on the outlook for its stimulus measures.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.1 percent, for UK's FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.2 percent and for France's CAC down 0.2 percent.