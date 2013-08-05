US STOCKS-Wall St little changed ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
PARIS Aug 5 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, mirroring gains on Wall Street where the S&P 500 ended at a record high after tepid U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations of continued support from the Federal Reserve.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
Karachi, April 6 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $264 million to $16,466 million in the week ending March 31, compared to $16,730 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 31 Held by the State $16,466.1 $16,730.3 mln -1.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,084.4 mln $5,065.6 mln 0.3 co