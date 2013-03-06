LONDON, March 6 European stock index futures turned higher ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday, with investors piling in to a rally to multi-year highs and Vodafone expected to gain on the back of merger talks.

At 0750 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, reversing earlier losses. Futures for FTSE 100 surged 0.5 percent, while those for Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3 and 0.2 percent higher respectively.

"It's panic buying," said Nick Xanders, who heads up European equity strategy at BTIG.

"At this stage everyone wants to buy it, everyone wants to get involved and everyone is scared of underperforming."