BUZZ-Citi sees India's BSE index at 32,200 by March 2018
** Citi sets its March 2018 target for the BSE index at 32,200; had earlier forecast 31,500 on the index by Dec. 2017
LONDON, March 6 European stock index futures turned higher ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday, with investors piling in to a rally to multi-year highs and Vodafone expected to gain on the back of merger talks.
At 0750 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, reversing earlier losses. Futures for FTSE 100 surged 0.5 percent, while those for Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3 and 0.2 percent higher respectively.
"It's panic buying," said Nick Xanders, who heads up European equity strategy at BTIG.
"At this stage everyone wants to buy it, everyone wants to get involved and everyone is scared of underperforming."
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction