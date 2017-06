LONDON, July 9 European equities recovered from one-week lows in indecisive early trading on Monday, with investors piling into utilities, drugmakers and food producers, picking sectors which should hold up even if recent weak global economic data persists.

The FTSEurofirst was up 0.2 percent at 1,035.41 points at 0716 GMT, after earlier touching a fresh one-week low of 1,033.43.