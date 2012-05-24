US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat after Comey testimony; Nasdaq at record high
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
LONDON May 24 European shares rose on Thursday as investors snapped up bargains after steep falls a day earlier, although regional data showing some deterioration in economic activity and concerns about Greece's exit from the euro kept stocks vulnerable.
At 1005 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 981.40 points after slipping 2.2 percent in the previous session.
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
NEW YORK, June 8 The 'Trump trade' made a comeback on Thursday on Wall Street but the S&P and Dow industrials ended flat as former FBI director James Comey said President Donald Trump fired him to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling into last November's U.S. election.