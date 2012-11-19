LONDON Nov 19 The pan-European FTSEurofirst stocks index extended gains to 2 percent on Monday, getting a fresh boost from a strong rise on Wall Street and stronger than expected U.S. housing data.

By 1545 GMT, the index was up 2 percent at 1,089.20 , building a rally sparked by signs of progress over the weekend in U.S. negotiatons to avoid a debt crisis.