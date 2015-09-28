* Set for worst one-day fall ever as debt fears grow

* UK mining index at lowest level since Dec. 2008

* Investec note calls for deeper restructuring

* Traders concerned there is no "floor" for price (Updates share price data, adds comments, background)

By Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 28 Glencore shares tumbled more than 25 percent to an all-time low on Monday on fears over the mining and trading company's ability to withstand a prolonged fall in metals prices.

About 3.5 billion pounds ($5.33 billion) in market value was wiped off the firm, which is in the middle of a drive to sell assets and raise cash to help cut its $30 billion debt pile and protect its credit rating after a crunch in prices of its main products, copper and coal.

The fall spread to the broader UK mining sector, which has also felt the pain from an emerging-markets slowdown and a crash in commodities prices. The FTSE 350 mining index sank to its lowest level since Dec. 2008.

Traders cited a Investec note that raised doubts over Glencore's valuation if spot metal prices did not improve. The note pointed to high debt levels and a need for deeper restructuring.

"If major commodity prices remain at current levels, our analysis implies that, in the absence of substantial restructuring, nearly all the equity value of both Glencore and Anglo American could evaporate," analysts at Investec wrote.

Glencore declined to comment.

Shares of Glencore were down 23 percent at 75.01 pence at 1028 GMT after falling as much as 27 percent to a record low of 70.66. The stock is down around 75 percent year-to-date.

Anglo American shares were down 7.9 percent.

The outlook for China's economy was also a drag on markets, with forecasts pointing to a likely shrinking of the country's giant factory sector for the second month in a row. Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies declined at the sharpest rate in four years in August, according to official data.

Brewin Dolphin analyst Nik Stanojevic said investors were likely pricing in a fresh drop for metals and commodities prices.

News that Glencore had sold a nickel project in Brazil to Horizonte Minerals for $8 million offered little respite, with Hobart Capital Markets' Justin Haque saying the price was a fraction of what Glencore had spent.

Traders warned that the stock might might fall even further if more assets were put on the block.

"The market is concerned that there is going to be a fire-sale going on at Glencore," said Beaufort Securities' sales trader Basil Petrides.

"I don't think anybody knows where the floor is on the stock at the moment." ($1 = 0.6571 pounds) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by)