* Greek banks extend six-week rally, pushing bourse higher
* Shares in Athens outpace rest of euro zone
* Valuations boosted before state recapitalisations
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 20 Relief that listed Greek
banks will escape nationalisation has seen the sector soar this
year, helping Athens outperform major European bourses
throughout tense weeks when the country teetered on the brink of
bankruptcy.
While international investors fretted about Greece's debt
negotiations, domestic buyers helped banks such as National Bank
of Greece and Piraeus Bank more than double
their share prices in six weeks.
Investors initially worried that government plans to
recapitalise the banks would involve issuing common voting
shares, which would give the state effective control.
But plans confirmed by the government now envisage
recapitalisation via common shares with restricted voting rights
or convertible bonds that would leave the banks in private
hands.
The Athens General index - which shed more than 50
percent in four months to hit an all-time closing low on Jan. 10
- has since soared almost 35 percent, outpacing the rise in the
euro zone blue-chip Euro Stoxx 50 index by roughly
four times.
The Athens index remains at half its 2011 peak and the
banking sector just a third of its highs of last year.
The rise in the highly-weighted Greek banks has been in
hefty volume, with overall bourse turnover at historically high
levels, boosted by local investors, who accounted for more than
90 percent of all shares bought in Athens in January, stock
exchange data showed.
"This is a completely different story to Europe: we're
playing a scenario where banks won't be nationalised for the
moment," said Manos Chatzidakis, head of equity analysis at Beta
Securities in Athens.
Major European bourses started rallying in late
November after the European Central Bank injected cash into the
banking system, helping lower borrowing costs for debt-laden
Italy and Spain and boosting investor appetite for risky assets
such as stocks.
Greece, however, faced the prospect of a disorderly default
if it failed to secure a second bailout from the European Union
and International Monetary Fund, as well as a debt swap deal
with private creditors.
While euro zone finance ministers were expected to approve
the bailout package later on Monday, the threat of default and a
deepening recession exacerbated by austerity measures have
weighed on non-financial stocks in Athens.
Shares in Coca-Cola's bottling business have risen
by a relatively modest 12 percent in Athens since the start of
the year, while state-owned Hellenic Petroleum is down
around 2.7 percent.
Banks though made a U-turn in mid-January, when the spectre
of nationalisation began to lift. Five lenders account for
nearly a quarter of the weighting of the Athens index, whose
entire market cap is comparable to that of a single euro zone
blue-chip, such as steel maker Arcelor Mittal
.
"Most of the volumes are in the banking sector and its
weighting is high, so that's why the index rallied," Natasha
Roumantzi, head of analysis at Piraeus Securities in Athens,
said.
She said one reason domestic investors were piling into
banks was to support valuations ahead of the planned injections
of public money later this year.
The higher the share price, the lower the number of new
shares that each bank will need to issue in exchange for state
capital - resulting in a more limited stock dilution for
existing shareholders.
Some in markets were sceptical the rally could be sustained,
arguing higher valuations and worsening economic conditions were
paving the way for profit taking.
The share price to book value ratios of National Bank of
Greece and Piraeus Bank more than doubled since mid-January to
0.31 and 0.15, respectively, Thomson Reuters Datastream data
showed. Spain's Santander, for example, stands at 0.75.
While they remain low in historical terms and compared to
euro zone peers, the two banks' books are set to suffer from a
growing number of bad loans as Greece's economy deteriorates.
"The current valuations for Greek banks are not sustainable
if you add the money that will be injected," the head of
institutional equity sales at a Greek bank said.
"Then there's the recession and the problems implementing
the reforms: it's not going to be a rosy picture."
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, George
Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou in Athens; data by Scott
Barber and Vincent Flasseur; editing by Nigel Stephenson)