* Euro zone equities underperform UK, U.S. since mid-March

* Hollande's election in France boosts growth case

* Investors could turn more positive once growth pact agreed

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, May 9 Euro zone equities have sharply underperformed their U.S. and UK peers since mid-March - a trend likely to turn if the bloc's strict austerity focus is diluted with concrete growth-friendly measures that could boost its citizens' spending power.

The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips has shed 15 percent since March 16 as investors fret about the recession-mired economy and the huge debts of some member co u ntries.

In contrast, the Dow Jones index of European companies outside the euro area, including UK firms, is down less than 6 percent over the period, while the dollar-denominated U.S. S&P 500 is off just 3 percent.

The fall has left euro zone equities looking relatively attractively valued, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.5, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

That is low historically, compared to a long-term median of around 13.3, and looks attractive versus current valuations of 10.0 for Britain and 12.6 for the United States.

Such valuations could tempt investors back into battered Spanish or Italian stocks if the political focus shifts more to a greater emphasis on growth.

"Collective austerity in the face of a depressed economy is self-defeating to a large extent," said Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, head of strategy at ING Investment Management.

"It ... undermines income and growth to such an extent that for the euro zone as a whole it will lead to a situation where they are not reaching the fiscal targets and therefore not solving the problems they are trying to solve."

Concrete steps on growth would be needed for him to raise his current 'underweight' stance on euro zone equities, he said.

Other analysts have called for lower corporate taxes as a way to boost growth.

While the political ground has been edging towards growth promotion from a focus on austerity, policymakers face a tough balancing act. Bond markets have punished countries, especially Spain, that have shown signs of fiscal slippage.

Those favouring pro-growth policies might argue that a three-month rally in the Euro STOXX 50 to mid-March coincided with the European Central Bank injecting a total of 1 trillion euros of cheap three-year funding into euro zone banks in December and February.

The decline began as investors became concerned about waning growth in China.

The victory of Socialist Francois Hollande in the French presidential election at the weekend is seen as a boost for the growth camp. Germany has signalled it is ready to negotiate a "growth pact" with Hollande, although it is adamant it will not tolerate looser fiscal policy.

The International Monetary Fund has softened its stance on austerity, saying that if economic growth is worse than expected countries should press on with planned fiscal measures but accept that under the deteriorating conditions they may no longer be abl e to meet fiscal targets.

"It's nice that the language is changing at long last, for a long time they missed the wood for the trees," said Robert Quinn, chief European equity strategist at S&P Capital IQ.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has convened a summit of EU leaders for May 23 in Brussels to discuss growth, two EU officials said on Tuesday. Some traders said the news of the summit was one factor behind the brief spike by European equities into positive territory that day.

"All else being equal, a successful growth initiative, while averting the burden on weaker countries, should inflate Europe, bring down the euro, and indeed help push up cheap euro zone risk assets," strategists at Societe Generale - who are currently underweight on euro zone assets - said in a note.

INVESTMENT ELEMENT

ING IM's van Nieuwenhuijzen said he would become more upbeat on the region's equities if the euro zone subscribed to the IMF's emphasis on fiscal measures rather than targets and agreed a growth pact featuring an investment element as well as a commitment to structural reforms.

"If you have those conditions in place that would be a reason for us to turn more positive," he said.

"I would probably favour a ... position where you bottom pick in the peripherals while still buying the strongest, Germany. The German market is still an attractive one, it has outperformed in both the up and the down market, it has a strong export sector so it would benefit from an upturn in the rest of Europe and (there are) prospects for acceleration of domestic demand in Germany."