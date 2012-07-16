* Norway, Sweden, Denmark eye further gains
* Technicals, options, fund flows all support
* Mirrors moves in currency, government bond markets
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 16 Major Nordic stock markets are
set to further outperform their peers as the euro zone debt
crisis drives increasing numbers of investors to single out the
region as western Europe's safest equity haven.
Options market positioning, fund flows and charts all signal
further equity gains, a trend that mirrors moves in currency and
bond markets, in which investors have snapped up Danish
government bonds and the Norwegian crown.
Until recently, those seeking euro zone equities preferred
to put their money into German stocks, regarding the currency
bloc's biggest economy as relatively risk-free.
But faltering growth in Germany and the big bills Berlin
could face for bailing out weaker peripheral states has
increased the attractiveness of the Scandinavians to the north.
While any slowdown in Germany would weaken the broader
European economic outlook and hit markets across the region,
including the Nordics, there was still relative value to be
found, analysts said.
"We think the Nordic equity indices will continue to
outperform other markets in Europe," said Michael Adam Adler,
head of equities at Denmark's Alm Brand Bank Asset Management,
which increased its Nordic equity holdings last month.
He is far from alone. Statistics from fund flow data
provider EPFR Global showed inflows into non-euro zone Nordic
markets (Finland is in the euro zone) at the expense of the
German market over recent weeks.
German equity funds saw outflows of $197.6 million for the
week ending July 11. By contrast, Denmark had a relatively small
outflow of $1.8 million while Norway had inflows of $6.7
million.
For the week ending June 27, German equity funds had
outflows of $476 million, while Danish funds had inflows of $4.7
million, EPFR data showed.
That money looking for a safer home has helped Denmark's
blue-chip market outperform handsomely in the year to date.
The OMX Copenhagen index is up nearly 20 percent,
almost twice as much as Germany's DAX and beating
Norway and Sweden as well as other traditional
safe havens such as the UK and Switzerland.
By contrast, the leading index in euro zone member Finland
has fallen more than 2 percent.
For the year, Norwegian and Swedish stocks have lagged
Germany. However, since the end of May, when fresh worries
resurfaced over the debt burdens of Greece and Spain, the DAX
has risen around 4 percent, while the Stockholm index has risen
6 percent and the Oslo exchange is up around 9 percent.
"We have a fairly significant exposure to some of the
Scandinavian markets. Norway's economy is doing pretty well and
Sweden's banks have been doing very well because they have a low
cost of funding," said Royal London Asset Management fund
manager Andrea Williams.
TECHNICAL BOOST
While Nordic countries are not the only ones in Europe free
of direct liability for the euro zone debt crisis, they can look
forward to steady growth this year, unlike Britain and
Switzerland.
As a result, investors are positioning themselves for
further gains, data from index provider Nasdaq OMX showed, with
the amount of "call" options out on the OMX Copenhagen index - a
bet on future gains - rising to 3,595 in June from 2,520 in May.
Similarly, the amount of "call" options on the Swedish OMX
Stockholm 30 index rose to 2.08 million in June from
1.71 million in May.
The Copenhagen index also has technical chart support for an
extension of its outperformance over the DAX as it continues to
trade comfortably above i t s 200-day simple moving average, while
the DAX is struggling just above the moving average line.
"Long Copenhagen, short DAX looks like an OK relative play,"
said SEB analyst Anders Soderberg, referring to a trade that
bets on further gains on the Danish market along with a bet on
losses in German shares.
"The OMXC20 has clearly been outperforming since early June
and currently broken higher from a sideways congestion range, so
more of the same is likely," he added.