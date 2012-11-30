LONDON Nov 30 European stocks reversed early losses on Friday, flirting with the previous session's multi-month highs as investors squared the books on the final trading day of the month.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,121.79 points by 0829 GMT, recovering from a session low of 1,119.66.

French luxury group LVMH was the top boost on the index, up 2.2 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded it to 'buy' from 'neutral', forecasting an improvement in demand from China.